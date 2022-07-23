Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo took to Instagram to debut her new hair color and it’s everything!

Taking to the platform, the ‘Rumors’ singer debuts her new, Barbie pink hair color in a series of photos and videos that definitely gave us hair envy. In one photo, the beauty served face and body as she rocked a matching pink leopard print workout set from her Yitty clothing brand. She paired the look with matching leopard print stiletto nails, dramatic pink eye shadow, and of course her new pink hair which she wore parted over to one side of her face with loose curls throughout.

“Neon P**** Pink Panther only at @yitty ” she captioned the photo. Check it out below.

The then shared a video from an IG Live that she did where she rocked her pink locs again, this time trading in her Yitty gear for a yellow shirt. Check it out below.

What do you think about Lizzo’s new pink hair?

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo Dances In The Street In Celebration Of The Premiere Of ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Lizzo Opens Up About Her Whopping Donation To Planned Parenthood

Lizzo Debuts New Barbie Pink Hair On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com