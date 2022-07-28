Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — At least a dozen neighbors, if not more, are left with many unanswered questions after going days without getting their mail. Many people who live in a near-eastside neighborhood reached out to WRTV, looking for answers.

It’s a mail mystery for some residents living on Brookside Parkway South Drive. Neighbors say they have not received mail in more than 10 days, and now they are starting to worry.

“I have new credit cards coming. I have a new passport I’m waiting on. I just have all of these things that I can’t just have floating around to different addresses or in some dumpster somewhere,” Libby Cheval said.

Cheval said she hadn’t received mail since July 10.

“It’s been 16 days, maybe three weeks, since we’ve been receiving any mail. It’s utterly ridiculous,” Cheval said.

So, she reached out to her neighbors and realized that she was not alone.

“We would like to see normal functioning, and we would like to see if they could find the lost mail,” said Donald Woods.

Woods, who reached out to WRTV, said he noticed the unusual pattern on July 18.

“We’ve seen some brief interruptions,” Woods said. “We’ve seen where they wouldn’t be out here for two to three days. So, you kind of got used to it.”

While talking with Cheval and Woods, another neighbor Gary Landess joined the conversation, saying he had been without mail for at least 10 days.

“I called about that package at last three times. And ‘well, it’s going to be delivered today.’ I said is it on the truck? I didn’t get an answer, oh, it’ll be delivered. Well, it wasn’t,” Landess said.

All three neighbors said they’ve tried calling the postal service and even went to their local branch at Linwood.

As they each compared the different responses they received, they said they just want transparency and for USPS to help them get to the bottom of this.

Multiple Residents On Near-Eastside Haven’t Received Mail In Nearly Three Weeks was originally published on wtlcfm.com