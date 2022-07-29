Tisha Campbell Talks Singlehood & Sex Toys: “I Keeps Me A Good Toy Buzzing”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been 25 years since famed actress Tisha Campbell last appeared on the hit 90s sitcom Martin, and two years since she dropped the Martin from her last name after divorcing fellow actor and husband of 21 years, Duane Martin.

Now a star on the new Netflix series Uncoupled, Campbell says single life definitely has its advantages and is even discovering the pleasure of pleasuring herself with a good ol’ vibrator.

“Hell yeah, toys!,” the veteran actress told Page Six at the premiere of Uncoupled, which officially streams on Netflix beginning today. She went on add of her newfound home hobby, “Oh, I keeps [sic] me a good toy buzzing around every now and then. You know what I’m damn talking about,” reiterating her point by exclaiming, “Toys, toys, toys.”

Campbell also told the outlet that she’s enjoying the single life and has no plans of changing that, stating, “That’s the thing about actually being uncoupled and coming from being in a long-term relationship of 26 years” adding, “I’m learning about who I am and I’m super excited about that, so that’s where I am right now. It’s about me and my kids and that’s it right now.”

More on the character she plays in Uncoupled below, and her excitement to hook up onscreen — even if it’s with another woman! — if the show gets renewed:

“‘I’m sure my sex scene is coming in season 2,’ Campbell teased. ‘I can’t wait. I told them, ‘Hold off for a second because I had knee surgery right before I started the show,’ so I said, ‘Hold off, let me get myself together.’ I hope I do!’

‘I know they’re going to give me somebody hot. This is Darren Star, baby,’ she continued, referencing the show’s co-creator, Darren Star, who’s worked on series like ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Emily in Paris.’

‘I don’t care if it’s male, female, I don’t give a sh*t, it’s gonna be somebody hot! I’m ready, I’m divorced, I’m uncoupled, I’m ready, I’m here for it!’”

Much like our beautiful 50-and-over sisters A.J. Johnson and Wendy Williams, it appears 53-year-old Tisha is fully in-tune with her sexuality at an age where most would expect menopause to affect their sex drive. Not with these Black queens!

You can stream the full first season of Uncoupled starring Tisha Campbell and Neil Patrick Thomas tight now on Netflix. Trailer below:

