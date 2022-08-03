Drake Shows Off Virgil Abloh’s Luxurious Off-Road Maybach In “Sticky” Video

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is back to stunting in his music videos again.

The Toronto native is still promoting his dancefloor-ready album Honestly, Nevermind and just dropped off a new video for one of the catchiest tracks, “Sticky.”

The video finds Drizzy disembarking from his Virgil Abloh-designed jet to spit a few bars alongside an iced-out Lil Baby. Visuals then move to packed stadium grounds watching him onstage before he previews some yacht footage that may be from his recent St. Tropez vacation.

But what probably had fans most in awe was the off-road Maybach Drake was stunting in towards the end of the video.

“Off-road Maybach, Pyrex trap, Virgil came back through the boy, damn,” he rapped while donning outdoor gear and standing next to the tank-like designed four-wheeler.

It features the hefty grill normally seen on the uber luxurious Mercedes vehicle but even more dramatic edges and pronounced halo-shaped headlights that encircle the double M logo. To stand out, the two-door coupe is two-toned with a black hood — and a roof that masks the solar panels– plus sand-colored side panels and interior. Like any good offroad truck, lights are lined atop the roof and are accented with chunky wheels, and even skid plates to make it truly perform like a tank. Atop the 20-foot-long ride is a matching tan roof basket to carry everything you need.

After the video dropped, Drake even posted a picture of the truck dropped in a car cover sitting near a lake.

The concept electric car was designed by the late Virgil Abloh and was unveiled at the request of his family soon after he died from a private battle with cancer in 2021. Dubbed Project Maybach, Mercedes then opened up the car to be viewed by the public in honor of the designer.

“Our thoughts are with Virgil’s family and teams,” the official statement reads. “In order to respectfully honor the work of a unique talented designer who, through his unbridled imagination, has created endless opportunities for collaboration and inspired everyone who knew his work, Mercedes-Benz is opening up Project MAYBACH, and with it Virgil’s unique vision, to the public.”

Check out more photos of the luxe vehicle below:

Drake Shows Off Virgil Abloh’s Luxurious Off-Road Maybach In “Sticky” Video was originally published on cassiuslife.com