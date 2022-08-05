Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

One of Allen Iverson‘s best and more beloved takes on his signature sneaker is coming back. The Reebok Question Mid in the “Blue Toe” colorway is on the schedule.

On Thursday (Aug. 4), Reebok announced that the Question Mid “Blue Toe” will release globally on August 19. A.I. rocked the model during his rookie season (’96/’97 and it has been a highly-coveted model ever since. With that in mind, Reebok is pulling out all the stops for its return.

“It was a dream come true,” said Iverson of lacing up his own signature shoe in ’96. “It was close to the same feeling of when you get drafted. Only a certain amount of people have their own signature shoe; that really means you’re special.”

But Bubba Chuck wouldn’t lace up the “Blue Toe” version until March 1997. And it also happens to be the same sneaker he was rocking when he famously crossed up Michael Jordan, twice.

The 2022 version of the “Blue Toe” includes elements from the OG like its tumbled leather upper, blue pearlized leather toe box, ice rubber outsole and the familiar “Q” heel logo, amongst other flourishes.

The Reebok Question Mid “Blue Toe” gets a full size family run, costing $160 for the adult version, $100 for grade school feet, $75 for the kids and $50 for infants. You’ll be able to cop at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett, and other retailers while Reebok UNLOCKED members will get one-day early access on August 18. However, Packer will be getting their pairs a week early in-store and online come August 12.

Check out some detailed photos below.

Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mid “Blue Toe” Sneaker Returns was originally published on hiphopwired.com