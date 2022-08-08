The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Brent Faiyaz Talks Creating ‘Wasteland,’ Love, Relationships & Toxicity

Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Brent Faiyaz

Source: @djxo313 / Crystal O

The Morning Hustle tap in with singer Brent Faiyaz. Headkrack and Lore’l talk to the Wasteland star about hiss relationships, music and more!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Brent Faiyaz Talks Creating ‘Wasteland,’ Love, Relationships & Toxicity  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Close