Kanye West Refutes Yeezy Gap Is In Trash Bags With FOX News Because Of Course

Kanye West insists his Yeezy Gap gear is not being sold out of trash bags, okay? They’re actually construction bags and they serve a specific purpose in the customer experience.

After receiving backlash online over the aesthetics of how his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection was being presented in stores, Ye talked with FOX News, a fave of his buddy Donald Trump, to set the record straight on his vision from the Times Square store. And of course he wasn’t about to apologize for what people thought.

“Look man, I’m an innovator,” answered Ye when asked if his clothes in bags could be insensitive to some people, like the homeless. “And I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

That answer was surely in line with Ye’s longstanding “free thinker” principles> He also made sure to note they weren’t garbage bags but “large construction bags.” The point of it all was to give customers the ability to informally reach in and pick out their gear.

Added Ye, “This is like, not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life, ya know? I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

Worth noting is FOX News mentioning Ye wanted to make clothing that’s more egalitarian. This is where we point that the hoodie the reporter held in his hands retails for a cool $240.

Let us know what you think in the comments. Also, we’re thinking more FOX News viewers ain’t copping any Yeezy Balenciaga.

