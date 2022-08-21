Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Sailor Moon-Inspired Outfit While Performing In Japan

Megan Thee Stallion went full amine during her very first visit to Japan and looked absolutely adorable in her cartoon inspired costume for her overseas festival performance!

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old “Savage” rapper took the stage at Summer Sonic 2022 in Tokyo, Japan where she donned a super cute Sailor Moon-inspired outfit for her set. During her performance, the beauty rocked a blue, red and white schoolgirl uniform, similar to the one in the iconic anime television series “Sailor Moon” but with a twist, making the ensemble fit her body-ody-ody perfectly as she showed off her killer curves and toned legs.

The self proclaimed hottie took to Instagram to show off her adorable look, pairing the costume with two high buns with a zig zagged part and wispy bangs.