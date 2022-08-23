The Lo Down: Nicki Minaj Makes History, LLWS Responds to Black Player Being Covered in Cotton & More [WATCH]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj continues to make history! Her brand new single “Super Freaky Girl” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first female rap track to debut atop the chart since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” back in 1998.

The track samples Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak”. After retweeting accounts that announced the feat, Minaj shared a simple tweet to thank all her fans for helping her reach this achievement.

Are we buying it? According to TMZ, “A Little League World Series player’s head was covered in cotton during an MLB game on Sunday night — and while Little League officials acknowledged it “could be perceived as racially insensitive,” they said they’ve since been assured there was “no ill-intent” behind the actions.”

Reps for the league said in a statement after speaking with the Black child’s mother and coaches, they’ve been assured “that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.”

