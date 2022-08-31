Diva’s Daily Dirt: DaBaby Needs Some Bop In Ticket Sales + GloRilla Is Done Addressing This

Da Baby Needs Some Bop Put Into Ticket Sales





Looks like Da Baby didn’t put enough Bop into these ticket sales because his latest concert in New Orleans has officially been canceled.





According to Ticketmaster, the seating chart for the concert was deactivated Tuesday but it showed that hardly any tickets had been sold, even the tickets priced at $35. The 14,000 plus seated arena sold less than 500 tickets before the link was taken down. There’s no word yet on if the show will be rescheduled but Da Baby posted this meme seemingly in response.



https://twitter.com/DaBabyDaBaby/status/1564911453626372097?s=20&t=xxRBYcD2wpWjuVWFBFsKHg





As of now, DaBaby’s next concerts are October 29 in Paris and November 12 in Houston … so promoters might wanna start to really get the word out, like now.