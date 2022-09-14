Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jesse Powell, the Gary, Indiana native whose single “You” found chart success in 1998 and became a Billboard top 10 smash, passed away, according to his sister.

Powell’s sister Tamera announced her brother’s death via an Instagram post on Tuesday (September 13).

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home,” the statement said.

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn the tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.

Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

Powell released his self-titled debut album in 1996 to modest sales. However, it wasn’t until he re-released the single “You” for his 1998 album Bout It that things took off for him. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard R&B charts and No. 10 on the Hot 100.

Written by Powell and Carl Roland, who also produced the single, “You,” became a staple for wedding playlists of the late ’90s and early ’00s, a devotional aimed toward a love interest and a classic chorus that has spellbound listeners to this day. “You” helped Bout It become Powell’s first gold record, certified by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1999 for selling over 500,000 copies.

Powell would release two more albums in his career, 2001’s JP and 2003’s Jesse, before fading out of the public eye and maintaining a low profile. Yet his signature single persists in the hearts and minds of many. WTLC and the Radio One Indy family offer their condolences to the Powell family, his fans and friends.

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

Jesse Powell, ‘You’ Singer & Indiana Native Dies At 51 was originally published on wtlcfm.com