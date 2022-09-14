Divine 9 Launches “Tell Somebody” PSA Campaign For Black Women In Post-‘Roe’ America

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Women of America are learning everyday that many of their male counterparts simply don’t care for their well-being. The overturning of Roe. v. Wade this past summer, which negatively affected abortion rights nationwide, gave truth to that theory and immediately ushered in feelings of anxiety shared by ladies from all backgrounds. Of course, Black women felt the shift in power on a disproportionate level.

The good folks over at Divine 9, a veteran group of Black fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic, joined together to release a powerful PSA titled “Tell Somebody.” Their mission was to put major emphasis on the “profoundly disproportionate impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn nearly half a century of established law under Roe v. Wade, on Black women.” Calling the pending affects of that decision “potentially disastrous,” The Divine 9 are hoping to encourage Americans to contact local politicians in hopes of taking action on how the future of our nation with be shaped.

More from the official press statement below:

“‘Tell Somebody,’ narrated by iconic actor Jenifer Lewis (‘Black-ish’, ‘Strong Medicine,’ ‘Five,’ ‘The Preacher’s Wife,’ ‘Cars,’ ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’), starkly illustrates the circumstances that drive nearly four times more Black women to seek abortions versus their white peers, particularly sexual violence. Nearly half of Black women experience sexual coercion, and one in four will experience sexual abuse by the age of 18. Thirty-five percent will experience some form of sexual violence within their lifetime.† Black women are also three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white peers. This mortality rate among Black mothers is expected to increase by 33 percent in the wake of the repeal.”

You can watch the full video below to get an idea of what the “Tell Somebody” campaign is all about. Visit TellSomebodyNow.org for a breakdown of the entire call-to-action.

Divine 9 Launches “Tell Somebody” PSA Campaign For Black Women In Post-‘Roe’ America was originally published on blackamericaweb.com