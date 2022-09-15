Diva’s Daily Dirt: First Look At Whitney Houston Biopic + Cardi B Takes Plea Deal

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

First Look at Whitney Houston Biopic: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

This might be the best one yet!

We’ve got your first look at a new Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ highlighting the career of the iconic singer.

Starring Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston and Stanley Tucci as the legendary record producer Clive Davis, who discovered Houston while she was performing at a New York City nightclub and signed her to his Arista Records label. Ackie performs Houston’s 1985 hit “How Will I Know” onstage at the start of the trailer, showing the beginning of Houston’s career.

Fans are excited to see Whitney Houston be honored and respected as the incredible vocalist she is with this feature film.

“Fans can expect to see her life like we see are our own. Ups and downs, triumphs and disappointments, all of it mixing together to make up a life,” says Ackie.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody hits theaters December 21.

Cardi B Takes Plea Deal in 2018 NYC Strip Club Attack

Cardi B was in court today and pleaded guilty to her 2018 NYC strip club attack. The ‘Up’ rapper was charged with 3rd degree and reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree, both misdemeanors, and admitted to paying someone $5,000 to beat up a woman who worked at the Angels Gentleman’s Club. She also confessed to throwing glass bottles in the direction of the victim and her sister during the strip club altercation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiiiyVAO4XY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Reports say, Cardi was offered a plea deal for her actions and was given 15 days of community service and ordered to stay away from both victims for three years. In an official statement following the verdict, Cardi says: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most–the music and my fans.

