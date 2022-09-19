Tory Lanez Denies Putting Paws On August Alsina After Concert

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Looks like more drama could be on the way for Tory Lanez and Lore’l has the LO Down! Over the weekend, singer August Alsina claimed he was attacked backstage by Tory Lanez after refusing to give him a handshake. The two were in Chicago for a concert. Alsina posted pics of the bloody aftermath and even claimed there’s video footage yet to be released.

“As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security ni***s, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me. Whole time, I’m one deep. No security. Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night,” said August.

Tory called in to DJ Akademiks podcast denying all involvement and even refused to acknowledge the concert taking place. “Nothing happened, I don’t even know what this kid is talking about bro,” said Lanez. ” I don’t know if he’s doing a promo but I don’t know what he’s talking about.” Hmmm, OK Tory. August later responded on social media by posting additional photos with more details of his scrapes and wounds. August captioned his photo, “Me after a toupee’d sneak attack then being man handled by buku security one deep, as the jealous leprechaun run’s back off into the building.”

I guess we have to wait and see if there will be any charges pressed or additional to footage leaked from Tory’s team. Until then, we hope these two can steer clear of eachother.

