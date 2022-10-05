Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022 Millennium Tour is set to kick off this weekend, and you already know that it will be turned all the way up! Brian Dawson tapped in with Diamond of Crime Mob to talk about what we can expect from the tour, which stops in Charlotte on October 8. She also talks about new music on the way, balancing her career with motherhood, and Crime Mob’s impact on the Atlanta rap scene. (Seriously, if you were outside when “Knuck If You Buck” came out… you know EXACTLY what we mean.)

Check out Crime Mob on “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” at Charlotte’s Spectrum Arena on October 8! Tickets are still on sale at Ticketmaster!

RELATED: Crime Mob Name T.I. Calling Out Lil Flip As Their Favorite Birthday Bash Moment! [EXCLUSIVE]

Diamond of Crime Mob Talks New Music, Millennium Tour was originally published on hiphopnc.com