The University of Texas has suffered a huge loss.

Former basketball player Tiffany Jackson –who attended the school from 2003-2007– has passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

She was first diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2015 while playing for the Tulsa Shock. She went into remission the next year and would play one more season in the WNBA before taking her talents back to her alma mater as an assistant coach.

After that tenure, she’d finally become a head coach of Wiley College’s women’s basketball team, the Wildcats, this past April. The commissioner of her school’s conference, Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, released a statement following the devastating news.

“The GCAC is devastated to hear of Tiffany Jackson’s passing,” the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference commissioner said. “Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with her family. Tiffany was so much more than a basketball star. She was a mother, a friend, and a mentor to many. She taught us how to fight courageously and give wholeheartedly. Our world lost a bright light and an incredible leader.”

Her basketball family back at the University of Texas shared their immense sadness and how much she meant to their community too.

“Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player,” former Texas coach Jody Conradt said. “She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing.”

Jackson made her name at Texas by starting in 103 of 123 games, including an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance, getting recognized as National Freshman of the Year by ESPN, and even holding records like the most free throws made and all-time career minutes per game.

Former Texas Standout Tiffany Jackson Dies At 37 After Battle With Breast Cancer was originally published on cassiuslife.com