University of California, Berkeley To Offer Course On Nicki Minaj’s Impact On The Music Industry

It’s always a wonderful thing to see Hip-Hop be included in academia. It’s not that the culture really needs that validation, but whenever specific artists inspire college-level school curricula, it’s a reminder that Hip-Hop isn’t just a genre or even just an art form — it’s a movement and a tool to inform the masses.

The University of California, Berkeley, will soon be offering a course that explores the cultural impact of none other than the “Chun Swae” queen herself, Nicki Minaj.

The course is titled “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” and if you’re a UC student who also happens to be a Barbz and a scholar, you might want to head to the nearest course registration office. It’s not hard to imagine this class filling up like a sold-out Nicki concert.

The course professor, identified as Peace and Love El Henson, according to Entertainment Weekly, said the class will hold 90-minute lectures on Tuesdays and Thursdays when it begins next Spring.

Minaj herself appears to be on board, not just with the collegiate course, but with making a personal appearance during class.

According to Henson, the course will focus on Minaj’s career within the greater context of hip-hop and feminism. “This class is interested in thinking critically about u and ur productions w/in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip hop feminisms,” the instructor wrote. “So having yo personal insights would be AMAZING!”

Henson noted that they are still in the process of finalizing details for the class ahead of its spring 2023 sessions and that more information is coming in the near future.

Of course, Nicki’s loyal fanbase is all over Twitter expressing their excitement in hilarious ways.

So, are y’all excited about the upcoming course on Nicki Minaj? What, if anything, do you believe this does for Hip-Hop culture?

