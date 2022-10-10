University of California, Berkeley To Offer Course On Nicki Minaj’s Impact On The Music Industry

It’s always a wonderful thing to see Hip-Hop be included in academia. It’s not that the culture really needs that validation, but whenever specific artists inspire college-level school curricula, it’s a reminder that Hip-Hop isn’t just a genre or even just an art form — it’s a movement and a tool to inform the masses.
The University of California, Berkeley, will soon be offering a course that explores the cultural impact of none other than the “Chun Swae” queen herself, Nicki Minaj.
The course is titled “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” and if you’re a UC student who also happens to be a Barbz and a scholar, you might want to head to the nearest course registration office. It’s not hard to imagine this class filling up like a sold-out Nicki concert.
The course professor, identified as Peace and Love El Henson, according to Entertainment Weekly, said the class will hold 90-minute lectures on Tuesdays and Thursdays when it begins next Spring.
Minaj herself appears to be on board, not just with the collegiate course, but with making a personal appearance during class.
From EW:
According to Henson, the course will focus on Minaj’s career within the greater context of hip-hop and feminism. “This class is interested in thinking critically about u and ur productions w/in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip hop feminisms,” the instructor wrote. “So having yo personal insights would be AMAZING!”
