2022 American Music Awards Nominees Announced

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced the nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) earlier this week (October 13). The world’s largest fan-voted awards show will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20 at 8pm EST/PST on ABC.

The nominations announcement kicked off ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ with a reveal of the 2022 New Artist of the Year nominees, featuring a video of two-time AMA winner Becky G surprising this year’s nominees with the news. The full list of of 2022 AMA nominees can be found on the AMAs Twitter account. Fan voting for all awards is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter, except for Favorite K-Pop Artist which will open on Tuesday, November 1.

The 2022 American Music Awards Nominees Highlights:

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nods, including his first nomination for Artist of the Year. He could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year should he win in all eight categories. Bad Bunny is also up for Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Male Latin Artist, Favorite Latin Album, and Favorite Latin Song.

Powerhouses Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists with six nominations each and will face off in three categories: Artist of The Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album. Drake also earned six nods and is up for the evening’s top honor, Artist of the Year.

Close behind with five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, including Artist of the Year. Should Adele or The Weeknd take home Artist of the Year, it would be their first win in that category, and Harry’s first win as a solo artist and third overall, having won twice while part of One Direction. This will be the second win for Favorite Pop Album for Adele, the first for The Weeknd, and the second for Harry Styles as a solo artist and fourth overall, having won in 2013 and 2014 with One Direction. This would be a first win for Adele (“Easy On Me”) and Harry Styles (“As It Was”) in the Favorite Pop Song category.

First-time nominees dominate this year’s American Music Awards. More than 40 artists received their first-ever nomination, including Jack Harlow (four), Tems (four), Latto (three), BLACKPINK (one), Anitta (one), and Swedish House Mafia (one).

With two nods for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Touring Artist, Elton John makes history as the longest-recognized artist in AMA history to-date. He was nominated for Top Pop/Rock Male in 1974 at the inaugural American Music Awards.

New categories this year are Favorite K-Pop Artist, the first-ever AMA category dedicated to the K-Pop genre, Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite Rock Song and Favorite Rock Album, rounding out the Rock categories bringing the total to three in the genre.

Multiple global superstars will battle it out for the night’s biggest honor, Artist of the Year. Nominees include Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Swift is the current record-holder for most wins in this category with six wins, and holds the record for most AMA wins of all time, 34.

