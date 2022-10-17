Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jhene Aiko is gearing up to be a second time mom and over the weekend celebrated her lavish abby shower alongside her long time partner, Big Sean.

The 34 year old songstress took to Instagram to share a few candid photos from the couple’s special day which showed off the duo’s love and adoration for each other as well as the support from all of their family and friends.

“Twenty88 to infinity ” the beauty captioned the series of photos. Check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjy2Kl3v0cN/?hl=en

Big Sean also took to Instagram to share a video compilation of the shower which also included photos of what appears to be close family and friends who were all in attendance to celebrate their new baby boy at the intimate gathering.

“The family is growing, we ready for you baby boy ” he wrote as the video’s caption. Check it out below.

The rapper also shared another photo set prior to the video compliation, this time captioning the post, “Nothing more creative than creating a creation.” Check it out below.

While fans were certainly gushing over the parents to be, many couldn’t help but to get a major kick out of Sean’s attire which he wore the traditional Black father baby shower shirt: a Burberry button up.

The gorgeous duo recently revealed to the world they’d be having a son during their joint performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. To reveal the news, Sean rubbed the mother to be’s baby bump before they collectively yelled “Baby Boy!”

Congrats to the lovely couple on their upcoming bundle of joy!

DON’T MISS…

12 Times Jhene Aiko Gave Us Fashion Killa Vibes On The Red Carpet

Big Sean’s Black Hair Magic Post Is The Ultimate Thirst Trap

Omarion Verzuz Mario: The Best Tweets About The Battle Of The 2000s R&B Hearthrobs

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Celebrate Their Baby Shower was originally published on hellobeautiful.com