Clan In The Front: Method Man Stars In Moose Knuckles’ Fall Winter Campaign

Method Man is taking his talents back to the fashion world. He is starring in the Fall/Winter campaign for Moose Knuckles.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the Staten Island, New York native brought his star power to a new shoot unveiling the brand’s recent collection. Titled Icons in Icons the “Protect Ya Neck” rapper plays lead alongside actress Natasha Lyonne of Blade and American Pie fame. The shoot was captured by esteemed photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and styled by fashion editor and stylist Carlos Nazario. Johnny Blaze is spotted wearing the Canadian label’s signature outerwear items including the Stirling Parka, 3Q Jacket and Ballistic Bomber. Additionally, for the first time these pieces are available in a camouflage print Moose Knuckles calls “Park Green Camo.”

Method Man detailed his enthusiasm regarding the opportunity in a formal statement.

“Moose Knuckles is very relevant in the hood. It has clothing that feels accessible, meaning it fits our style – protecting myself from the elements when I’m out there hustling as a creative, whether I’m on set in the freezing cold or living my day-to-day life.” He went on to add that functionality also made it a no-brainer for him to participate. “It makes a statement and gets the job done – kind of like me. This is what Wu-Tang would have worn back in the day if we had it”.

The Moose Knuckles Icons collection available now. Styles in range in price starting at $595.00 to $1,450.00. You can shop the drop here.

