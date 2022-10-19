No Sir, Not Me: Ice Cube Denies Putting Antisemitic Battery In Ye’s Back

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Cube wants none of what Ye fka Kanye West is peddling. The legendary rapper and actor took to social media to refute claims by Ye that he was the inspiration for his recent wave of antisemitic commentary.

During his most recent and now infamous appearance on Drink Champs, Ye told host N.O.R.E. that it was Ice Cube who sparked his hateful musings by inspiring his “antisemitic vibe.” However, on Tuesday (Oct. 19), Cube took to Twitter to relay that MAGA Ye needs to pump his brakes.

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit,” tweeted Cube. “I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

Was that “Drunk Champs” pun intended? Cube is still crafty.

It’s worth noting that Cube has been accused of antisemitism in the past, particularly because of some flagrant tweets he dropped back in 2020. But while Cube wants no parts of the “antisemite” label, Ye is still tripling down on his sentiments, going as far as saying he doesn’t believe in the term.

Good luck with that.

