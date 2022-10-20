Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Streaming companies are proving once again that they’re taking over sports.

Now Amazon is making sure there’s a whole new day dedicated to the sport America loves, football. So if you haven’t gotten your fill of the NFL on Thanksgiving Day, Amazon will be hosting the first-ever game on Black Friday next year.

That’s right– there’ll be a 3 p.m. game come November 24, 2023, with the names of the team competing set to be released with the rest of the 2023-24 season coming next fall.

“Thursday Night Football has already proven tremendously successful on Prime Video, delivering millions of viewers every week, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL with the inaugural Black Friday game, starting next year,” said Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports, Prime Video. “Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday season, and we’re thrilled to kick it off with a gift for football fans across the country with this new game.”

The announcement comes amidst Amazon’s first year of hosting the NFL’s Thursday Night broadcast. While fans have steadily been complaining about the quality of the competition, numbers don’t lie.

According to the NFL, Thursday Night Football numbers are way up, with a 48% higher viewership than the 2021 season, proving that the league moving a portion of its entertainment to the streamer has proved to be a smart business move and landed more eyes on the product.

League commissioner Roger Goodell spoke at the annual Fall League Meeting in New York earlier this week and said that the NFL doesn’t have any commitment to the Amazon partnership beyond 2023, but assures that the league doesn’t usually “do things for one year.”

And with viewership up almost 50%, we’d find it hard to believe if Goodell didn’t re-up.

Amazon’s Streaming A Black Friday NFL Game Next Year was originally published on cassiuslife.com