Spirit.Ed: Check Out These Halloween Cocktails Just In Time For Spooky Season

Halloween will be upon us in under a week and the spooky season is in full swing with folks planning lavish outings coupled with inventive outfits. For Halloween, we’re featuring a number of cocktails that will pair well with your weekend festivities and beyond.

Halloween (Oct. 31) falls on a Monday this year so we expect everyone will be on a mission to party late into the night over the weekend. To assist in that, the cocktails below definitely capture the essence of the fall season and All Hallow’s Eve itself. Check it out!

If you’re a reader of Spirit.Ed, then you know how much I love gin. Check out this cocktail from Hendrick’s Gin below.

The Witching Hour

Created by Hendrick’s Gin West Coast Ambassador, Mattias Horseman

Ingredients:

2 Parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

2 Spoons of a Fruit Preserve or Jam of your choice (Blackberry or Strawberry highly recommended)

¼ Part Simple Syrup (Optional)

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Fine strain into a rocks glass over ice and garnish with fruit matching the jam/preserve used. The rose and cucumber essences of Hendrick’s blend beautifully with any jam/preserve to create a curious Halloween cocktail, enjoy!

Milagro Tequila is one of my favorites and I’m always using its Silver expression in my cocktails or even as a neat sipper.

“This cocktail was inspired by Fall and all the warm spices that come with the season. I decided to use Milagro Reposado, it has that toasted charisma that offers soft, warm notes to compliment the other ingredients. I was further inspired to add a spooky twist by using a smoker top that not only gives an eerie look, but also adds a fantastic smell,” said Luis Lopez, the Wes Coast Ambassador for Milagro Tequila

The cocktail below uses the brand’s Reposado expression.

Otońo

Created by Milagro Tequila West Coast Ambassador, Luis Lopez

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Milagro Reposado

1 part pumpkin syrup (Real syrup)

1 ½ parts spiced chai black tea

½ part Almond milk

Method: Build in a shaker, add ice, and shake for 5 seconds. Pour over ice in a rocks glass and finally, garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Optionally, you can smoke the cocktail.

I have a deep love for the Corpse Reviver No. 2 cocktail due to its gin base and bright flavors and was designed to be a hangover cure. While the science of the “hair of the dog” remedy is shaky at best, the Corpse Reviver No. 1 shares the same historical similarity with St-Rémy Signature and apple brandy forming the cocktail’s base.

St-Rémy Corpse Reviver No.1

Ingredients:

1 oz St-Rémy Signature

1 oz Apple Brandy

0.7 oz Italian Sweet Vermouth

Directions:

Stir over cracked ice and strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass

Squeeze lemon oils over the glass

Garnish with a freshly trimmed, thin slice of lemon peel

Cointreau is a must-have ingredient in every cocktail enthusiast or mixology expert’s collection. A margarita takes on a new complexion with the addition of the fine triple sec liqueur. Below is the Cointreau Blood Orange Margarita and you can kind of see what they did there!

Cointreau Blood Orange Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Blood Orange Juice

Directions:

Add all ingredients into Shaker and shake until well chilled

Strain over ice into glass

Garnish your drink with a slice of dehydrated orange

Uncle Nearest is a brand we’re proud to feature here at CASSIUS because if you know anything about us, we like to big up our own. The brand puts out an impressive range of whiskey that’s crafted in honor and in the tradition of the first Black Master Distiller in Nearest Green.

All Treats, No Tricks

Created by Mixologist Kristin Hawker of Atlanta, GA

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Uncle Nearest 1884

1oz Kahlua Coffee Liqueur

1.5 oz espresso

1.5 oz milk of choice

1 oz simple syrup

Cinnamon, as garnish

Directions: Fill a Collins glass with ice to ¾ full. Pour Kahlua first, followed by milk of choice. Do not stir as to create a layered effect. In a shaker add espresso, Uncle Nearest 1884, simple syrup and ice. Shake 8-10 times. Strain on top of other ingredients already on ice in the Collins glass. Do not stir. Top with cinnamon as garnish.

I recently featured Papa’s Pilar in the Spirit.Ed column and while I’ve yet to try its dark rum expression, I can imagine the cocktail listed out below to match the vibes of the season just right.

Fall Harvest

Ingredients:

2 oz Papa’s Pilar Dark Rum

0.5 oz Licor43

0.5 oz Simple syrup

4 blackberries

4 blueberries

Rosemary

Ginger beer

Directions: Add blackberries, blueberries and simple syrup to an old fashioned glass. Muddle fruit. Add Papa’s Pilar Dark Rum and Licor43 to the muddled fruit. Use a bar spoon and stir ingredients together. Add ice to fill the glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a blackberry skewered with a sprig of rosemary.

Himbrimi Pure Icelandic Gin is a new entry into the adult beverages space in the United States and the Andaglas “Spirit Glass” Cocktail is based on Iceland’s version of the Ouija Board. If you’re in New York, check out the Clover Club in Brooklyn where Beverage Director Leanne Favre created this delicious-looking cocktail.

Andaglas “Spirit Glass” Cocktail

1.5 oz Himbrimi London Dry

.5 oz Dolin Blanc vermouth

.5 oz Lustau Amontillado Los Arcos

.5 oz Toasted barley & birch bark tea

1 dash Saline

Glass: Rocks Glass

Ice: Clear Big Rock

Garnish: Birch Bark Ribbons

Last but certainly not least, our friends at Jose Cuervo are always bringing out amazing themed cocktails and the pair we’re sharing below are definitely on the menu for the weekend. I’m most especially eyeing the Old Fashioned riff as that’s my favorite stirred cocktail, subbing the usual bourbon or rye whiskey for beautiful tequila.

Jose Cuervo Halloween Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado Tequila

.75 oz Lime juice

.75 oz Pumpkin Carrot Spice Syrup

Recipe:

Add one 15 oz can of pumpkin puree, 15 oz of agave nectar, 8 oz carrot juice and 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice to a bowl and whisk to combine.

Garnish with a lime wheel and black salt rim

Preparation:

Run a lime wedge along half of the outer rim of a rocks glass and roll in black salt. Then set it aside. Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into the prepared glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Reposado Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Reposado

.05 oz Simple Syrup

2 dashes of bitters

Blood orange twist to garnish

Preparation:

Add 2 dashes of bitters and simple syrup to a rocks glass. Add ice and Jose Cuervo Tradicional® ® Reposado, stir, and garnish with orange peel and cinnamon stick.

Have a Happy Halloween, all! And, as always, sip safely and surely!

Photo: Getty

Spirit.Ed: Check Out These Halloween Cocktails Just In Time For Spooky Season was originally published on cassiuslife.com