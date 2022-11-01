The Women of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Hope Fans Feel Comforted After Seeing The Film

Despite being high on Marvel movie fan’s radars, Wakanda Forever will be a polarizing film because Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing leaves many wondering how his death will be handled in the movie. The women of MCU’s Wakanda revealed what feelings they hope fans walk away with after watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After numerous trailers and clips and two premiere events, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will roar into theaters on November 11, 2022.

It’s no secret there is a sect of Marvel fandom who feel a way about Wakanda Forever moving forward without a replacement for Chadwick Boseman, who brilliantly portrayed T’Challa in several MCU films, including the box office-busting 2018 film Black Panther.

Speaking exclusively with the women of Wakanda, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Dania Gurira, who have been tasked with the herculean task of carrying the film, Cassius Life asked them what they hope fans walk away with after seeing what many critics are declaring the best film in the MCU’s Phase 4.

Lupita Nyong’o Hopes People Leave With A Sense of Hope After Watching Wakanda Forever

“What we were dealing with in making this film was our grief of losing Chadwick. What Ryan chose to do was to reflect that grief in what is happening in Wakanda to Wakanda with the loss of T’Challa,” Nyong’o begins. “He asks, in this film, the central question is how do we move forward after a great loss or a great tragedy? This film offers the hope of how we do that.”

"So, I hope that people leave this film feeling hope and comfort from the journey because the loss of Chadwick, it affected us personally who knew him, but it also affected people who didn't know him personally. Because they had been moved by his work, they had felt his spirit and had taken ownership of him for themselves." "I think globally, we were feeling the loss, but beyond that, we've been going through a pandemic that has ravished families. There's enough wars in this world still going on. So, the world is always contending with loss and grief. It's rare that you have a film of this magnitude delve into that so honestly and just in such a raw way. I hope that people feel invited to express that darker side of themselves, but also feel the refreshing sense of hope." Letitia Wright Wants Fans To See There Is Light At The End of The Tunnel "That there is light at the end of a tunnel that is sometimes labeled with different things. It could be grief; it could be loss; it could be whatever adversity that there may be, there is light at the end," Wright told Cassius Life. Danai Gurira Hopes Fans Feel Comforted After Watching Wakanda Forever "Well, I hope they feel comforted by it. There is a journey we took, and we hope that other people take in terms of honoring our brother, honoring Chadwick, and dedicating it all to him and to his legacy and to his astounding memory," Gurira begins. "So, I hope people come out feeling full of that and undeniably having felt that honor towards him, and also that they feel like they got to experience a great human story in all its superhero dynamicisms at the same time." Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will, without a doubt, be the talk of fans after its release. So far, it's receiving plenty of praise from journalists and critics who have got to see the film. Our very own Bernard 'Beanz' Smalls said in his early reaction to the film that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is "emotional from beginning to end" and the perfect way to end Phase 4. He also praised the performances of Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and newcomer Tenoch Huerta who will be a force to be reckoned with in the MCU as Namor. Keep it locked on Cassius Life for more coverage on what will be the biggest film of the year. Photo: Getty Images/ Marvel Studios

