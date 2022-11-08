Suspect In Deadly Shooting At Funeral Is Ex-Husband Of Victim’s Wife

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspected assailant in a deadly shooting Saturday at a church on the city’s northeast side is the ex-husband of the victim’s wife, court documents reveal.

A probable cause affidavit alleges the 32-year-old suspect shot Alan Turman, 42, while the latter was attending a funeral for his mother-in-law. Turman was with his mother when he was shot.

Police began their investigation about 12:30 p.m. while responding to a call for a shooting at the Oasis Hope Baptist Church, 1701 E. 25th St. When officers arrived, medics were already providing medical aid to Turman. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

An investigation found the suspect showed up at the funeral unannounced, at which point Turman confronted him and asked him to leave. An argument then broke out and the two men were separated.

Afterward, Turman and the suspect went to their respective vehicles. The suspect then pulled up to Turman, who was in or near a vehicle with his mother, and shot him at least twice.

Turman’s wife had a restraining order against the suspect, according to the affidavit.

