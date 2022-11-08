Diva’s Daily Dirt” Funeral For Takeoff Details + Sentencing Postponed For Accused Nipsey Hussle Killer

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Funeral For Takeoff To Be Held At State Farm Arena

As the culture continues to mourn the unpredictable loss of Migos rapper Takeoff, his loved ones have announced his official funeral arrangements set to take place Friday. The Atlanta native will be laid to rest at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, will be doing the eulogy. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Kirsnick Ball, was the youngest of the trio. Other members, Quavo, was Takeoff’s uncle and Offset is Quavo’s cousin. The trio grew up together in Lawrenceville, Georgia and later went on to become one of the biggest Grammy-nominated rap superstars in the world.

According to the Houston County Coroner’s office, the ‘Nothing Changed’ rapper was shot in the head and torso and died on the scene. Many celebrities and fans have expressed their disbelief of this tragic death, as Takeoff was one of the most talented, unproblematic rappers of our time.

No arrests have been made in the rapper’s shooting death.

The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. It is unclear if it will be open to the public just yet.

Sentencing Postponed for Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Fans are still waiting for justice for Nipsey Hussle and unfortunately they will have to wait just a little bit longer. Sentencing for the man convicted of killing the Grammy-winning rapper has been postponed for the second time. Eric Holder Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder in July 2019 and he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

https://twitter.com/TheShadeRoom/status/1588289790042308608?s=20&t=sjatXn-leqVhQSQxl2__Aw Holder was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter after two other people were injured. Holder’s initial sentencing date was November 3rd but has since been postponed to early December. We will continue to keep you posted.

