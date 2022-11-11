Justice For Pieper Lewis: Petition Seeks Pardon Of Teen Accused Of Killing Alleged Sex Trafficker

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A Change.org petition has been created to free detained 18-year-old Iowan, Pieper Lewis. In 2020, Lewis was convicted and charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, the same man she accused of rape. Lewis, a sex-trafficking victim, was only 15-years-old during the time of the incident. Earlier this year, the young teen was ordered to pay the Brooks family a whopping $150,000 in restitution.

The petition demands for Iowa’s Governor to pardon Lewis

The new petition began circulating on Wednesday morning, just a few days after Lewis attempted to escape from the Fresh Start Women’s Facility in Des Moines, Iowa, where she was serving probation.

“Pieper Lewis is an Iowan teenager that was subjected to sex trafficking and rape, the campaign titled “Pardon for Pieper Lewis” read. “We maintain she should not have been incarcerated or punished for defending herself from future abuse in the first place. For seeking her freedom, she is currently in danger of being imprisoned for decades.”

The petition urged for Iowa’s governor Kim Reynolds to pardon the incarcerated teen.

“We demand that the governor of Iowa or any relevant and capable authority immediately pardon her and do everything possible to provide treatment and restitution to Miss Lewis for the severe injustice that has been done to her,” the call to action continued.

“Ultimately, her record should be completely cleared, but we know that this is likely the province of the court system, which has already proven itself utterly incapable of rendering her justice, and has, in fact, done her irreparable harm beyond the crimes she has already suffered by requiring her to subsidize the family of one who victimized her.”

Lewis could face up to 20 years in prison for fleeing probation

As NewsOne previously reported, Pieper Lewis fled from the Fresh Start Women’s center in the wee hours of Nov. 4, shortly after cutting her electronic tracking device. An employee at the facility reportedly witnessed Lewis walk through the front door.

In a statement, Jerry Evans, the executive director of the Fifth Judicial District Department of Corrections said that authorities filed a “probation violation report, recommending revocation of her probation” and requesting a warrant for her arrest. Hours later, Iowa police found Lewis and brought her into custody. She’s currently being held at the Polk County Jail. Now, Lewis will be required to appear in court for violating her probation. The case will be held at a later date.

Pieper Lewis could face up to 20 years in prison for her attempt to flee the probation center. Back in September, Polk County District Judge David offered the Iowa native a plea deal, where her record would be expunged if she completed her probationary sentence at the correctional facility. Under the deal, Lewis was also required to serve 200 hours of community service and pay more than $4,000 in penalties.

The post Justice For Pieper Lewis: Petition Seeks Pardon Of Teen Accused Of Killing Alleged Sex Trafficker appeared first on NewsOne.

