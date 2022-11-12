Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to multiple sources, two military airplanes collided during an air show honoring Veterans Day in Dallas at approximately 11:30am this morning.

Officials are investigating how many people were on each aircraft.

At this time it is unclear what happened and the condition on the pilots.

Story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Report:Two Planes Crash at Executive Airport During Dallas Airshow Honoring Veterans Day was originally published on thebeatdfw.com