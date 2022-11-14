Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Scappy came to the Lemonade Stand on the GO! I was back stage at the Millennium Tour and got to talk to Scappy after his performance.

The ATL Rapper talked about preforming on tour and his legacy in music, especially from the Atlanta area. He also talked about his impact on today’s artists out of Atlanta like the Migos. Scrappy also talked about the loss of take off and rappers safety as they move through out the industry. He also shared he has some new music coming out, so grab your glasses and get into this full cup of Lemonade!

Lil Scappy Talks Viral Video With Mama Dee, Millennium Tour, Take Off’s Passing, Crunk Music + More! was originally published on kysdc.com