The Lo’ Down: Kodak Black Blasts 21 Savage For Questioning “The Relevance” of Nas

An unexpected “beef” brewed up over the week between a few names in hip-hop we probably weren’t expecting between 21 Savage & Kodak Black regarding the relevance of Nas in 2022.

On Monday (Nov. 14), Yak took to social media to blast 21 for his appraisal of the hip-hop legend.

“[21 Savage] Talking about, ‘Oh, Nas irrelevant,’” the “Super Gremlins” rapper said in a clip addressing the matter. How the f**k Nas irrelevant, h*e?” Kodak Black asked. “How the f**k Nas ain’t relevant, homie? Ni**a smoking dick! Did a f**king Drake [album]. We salute Drake, we love Drake, okay, whatever.”

21 Savage would later clarify his remarks, “I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it,” he wrote on Twitter later that day.

Though he did try to clean up his comments, plenty of people in the hip-hop community took offense to the remarks, including Michael Rapaport.

Lore’l & Headkrack discuss the whole ordeal & discuss the topic when it comes to legends in hip-hop, new-comers and where that line of respect is crossed. As of this conversation, Nas has yet to issue a response to 21 Savage.

