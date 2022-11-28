Tia Mowry Takes to Instagram To Share How She’s Indulging In Self Care

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re always fans of Tia Mowry’s fun Instagram Reels and earlier today, the actress took to the social media platform to share how she’s indulging in self care amid her healing journey.

Rocking a black and white floral wrapped dress, a soft curled bob and oversized hoop earrings, the Family Reunion actress shared a short video with a voice over where she talked about healing. “When people comment and try to tell me how I should heal,” the video’s text read while Tia mouthed a voice over that said, “wow that’s good. That’s real good and honestly, I’m going to block you” before walking out of frame.

” the starlet wrote as the video’s caption. Check it out below. “Boundaries are also a form of self care. Positive vibes only” the starlet wrote as the video’s caption. Check it out below.

Check out the video below.

Many fans speculate that this video is a message to her fans and followers amid her recent divorce news as the beauty has been using her platform to speak messages of positivity and healing lately as she deals with changes to her family.

“Yeah it’s crazy how folks think they can be therapists and life coaches to complete strangers! Especially when nobody asked them!” one follower commented underneath the video while another wrote, “This cause ppl be in your comments saying, “She’s too happy, she smiles too much. Too much dancing. Please go heal.” What do they think this is?” and another commented with, “Boundaries are sooooo necessary respect yourself and teach others how to respect you ”

We love that Tia is protecting her peace these days! How do you indulge in your own self care?

