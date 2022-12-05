Did Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones Get Engaged?!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Social media is speculating that Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones may be engaged!

In a recently shared post with Apryl and Taye, Apryl was seen wearing a gold band on her left hand. People in the comments are questioning if it’s an engagement ring.

The couple has been dating since February and has been very open about their relationship on social media by posting their lives together.

“We’re cool. We’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having a lot of fun. These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can and look for opportunities to laugh at ourselves,” he said in an interview about their status in the summer.

“As an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you are blessed with, I feel really lucky to have the career I have, coming from nothing and then getting to be where I am,” he also shared on social media. “And then, the fact that this woman is in love with me. Like, I don’t understand. I can’t, there — that’s how I know, praise you Lord Jesus or Buddha or universe, cause somehow she’s next to me.”

Though neither of them has spoken about being engaged or married, the ring is causing a buzz. These two have been loving on each other consistently and fans think they may have made it official. Do you think that these two tied the knot without telling anyone?

