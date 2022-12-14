Rapper Grand Daddy I.U. Passes Away At 54

Beloved Queens and Lond Island representing rapper Grand Daddy I.U., born Ayub Bey, has passed away. He was 54.

GDIU was actually signed to the legendary Cold Chillin’ records by the late Biz Markie, who would produce his debut album, Smooth Assassin.

Reports TMZ:

Legendary hip hop producer Pete Rock, a longtime advocate for GDIU’s skills as a lyricist, revealed to his followers the Queens-born rapper died peacefully in his sleep.

In the late 80s, GDIU was signed on Cold Chillin’ along with Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Roxanne Shanté and Biz Markie, the latter rap legend having a huge part in shaping his career … pushing his demo to the label and even producing every song on GDIU’s first album: 1990’s “Smooth Assassin.”

For early Hip-Hop heads, Grand Daddy I.U.’s single “Something New” was a favorite.

“Rest in power King. HipHop was in your DNA,” wrote LL Cool J of GDIU on Instagram.

Rest in powerful peace.