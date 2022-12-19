Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle is known for at least on occasion rocking some serious drip. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that the controversial star comedian linked with Fear Of God for a capsule collection.

Dubbed FEAR OF GOD x RRR-123—the design was cooked by cooked up by designer RIVINGTON roi Rebis—the limited edition collection was created for the Chris Rock x Dave Chapelle Tour. The pieces feature the FOG logo, scripture from Galatians 4:16 (“So have I become your enemy by telling you the truth.”) and triple R’s along the sleeves.

If you thought getting down with Fear Of God x Dave Chappelle was going go relatively easy on your wallet like a Fear Of God: Essentials drop, you would be wrong. The hoodie and long-sleeve tee will cost you a smooth $595 and $425, respectively. The heavyweight hoodie is 100% cotton (same goes for the LS) with side seam pockets, rib-knit cuffs, and a leather Fear Of God label.

Chappelle has been at least familiar with Jerry Lorenzo’s FOG work for a long minute now—he rocked his Fear Of God basketball sneakers on stage back in 2018 at the Grammys. Chappelle has become rather divisive lately thanks to his trans rhetoric, so the collab does have detractors.

Nevertheless, plenty don’t mind since it’s already sold out. If you had the coin, you could have copped right here (it was available on Sunday, December 18). Maybe you can it at a merch table during a tour stop…

Fear Of God Launches Collection With Dave Chappelle was originally published on cassiuslife.com