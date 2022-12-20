One thing about A Boogie, he’s going to drop a fire album on us. But this time, he’s getting real personal. “Me vs. Myself” is less about him proving that he’s the bigger artist, and more about him just trying to outdo himself. He stopped in the DMV to chop it up with Chey Parker about what this album means to him, his favorite songs, growing up, and how he’s managed to have such a public relationship with influencer girlfriend Ella Bands.

Check out the full interview below:

A Boogie Gets Personal on “Me vs. Myself,” Talks Growing Up and Relationship with Ella Bands was originally published on kysdc.com