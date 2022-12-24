Doja Cat Slays In Christmas Eve Photos

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If we weren’t in the holiday spirit yet, then Doja Cat certainly got us into it with her latest holiday photos, and we’re swooning!

Taking to Instagram, the “Planer Her” songstress shared a Christmas Eve photo set that gave us all holiday cheer as she certainly served face and body in the process. In the festive photo, the beauty donned a red and white Santa Claus-inspired body suit and matching Santa hat. She paired the look with knee-high red tights that featured red, Christmas bows throughout and was all smiles as she posed for her sexy holiday shoot.

photo: “MERRY CHRISTMAS EVE ILY GUYSphoto: @officialjpw” the beauty captioned the holiday photo set for her 24 million IG followers. Check it out below.

“she said let me pop out on em and christmas and remind em who tf i am” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the sultry photo set while another wrote, “I know what I want for Christmas now ” underneath the gorgeous post.

Beauties, what do you think about Doja’s Christmas look? Did she nail it?

