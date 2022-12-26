Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the rapper was recently spotted during an episode of her podcast Caresha Please donning a sexy designer that we love!

For her outfit, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the neutral ensemble, which featured a cold shoulder top from Alexander Wang and matching shorts from Tailor 2 You. She paired the ensemble with $6,000 Jimmy Choo Timberland Boots and gold Dolce and Gabbana earrings. As for her hair, she wore her locs in small box braids with swooped baby hair around her face as she served face and body during the episode.The beauty took to Instagram to show off her fashionable look and was all smiles while promoting her show. Check it out below.

"Gorgeous," one follower commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, "Sheeshhhh GO AWFFFFFF SIS." We're loving this ensemble on the Caresha. Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami's neutral-colored designer look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

Yung Miami Gives Us Style Goals In A Designer Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com