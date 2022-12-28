Morris Chestnut Says Fans Have Mistaken Him For Tyrese, Taye Diggs and Charlamagne Before!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Best Man: Final Chapters starring Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Terrance Howard and many more is now streaming now on Peacock and receiving rave reviews!

We sat down with writer and director Malcolm D. Lee and the beautiful and “foine” actor better known as Morris Chestnut. They spilled the behind the scenes gems of coming together to make The Final Chapters with the original cast. Lore’l talked to Chestnut about the rumor that fans wildly mistake him for radio host, charlamagne and other celebrities who sport a bald head and pretty smile.

I’m not sure how Morris Chestnut could ever be mistaken for CThaGod but check out what the acting veteran had to say about it.

