Family Statement On Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest

A horrific scene went down last night during the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game on Monday Night Football.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and was unresponsive after what seemed to be a routine football play. The game was ultimately suspended. There’s no new date to finish the game at the moment.

We are keeping Hamlin in our prayers after it was reported that the 24-year-old is in “critical condition”. He was taken to a local hospital in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins caught a pass from Joe Burrow for 13 yards and appeared to have his helmet hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin was initially able to get on his feet, but then fell to the ground and required medical attention. After he was given CPR, he was driven away in an ambulance, where he was reportedly accompanied by his family.

Damar Hamlin’s family has released a statement:

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.”

See the complete statement below.

