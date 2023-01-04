Southwest Says Sorry with frequent-flyer points

The last couple weeks if you have been in a airport than its a possibilty that you had a flight cancelation especially if you flew with Southwest Airlines. Thousands of flights were suspended during the holiday season to break it down Dallas-based Southwest canceled more than 15,000 flights between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30, according to tracking service FlightAware. It all started due to a bad winterstorm that swept the nation . Well to say sorry Southwest decided to gift all those affected 25,000 points which they say come out to $300 in cash value . Now if i was on 1 of those flights i would still be mad about being stranded but a free $300 flight for later use def would calm my anger lol but thats just me lol If you wanna find out how to get your points or see if youare qualified CLICK HERE to go to Southwest’s Site for info .