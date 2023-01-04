Southwest Says Sorry with frequent-flyer points

BORN AND RAISED RIGHT HERE ON THE WESTSIDE OF INDIANAPOLIS AND A PRODUCT OF PIKE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF "02" THE VOICE BOX INDIANA BSWIFT HAS BEEN WITH HOT 963 SINCE 2003/2004 WHERE HE STARTED OFF ROCKIN THE "CHOPSHOP" NOW U CAN CATCH SWIFT ROCKIN YA AIR WAVES DAILY FROM 7P-21 AND ON THE WEEKENDS SATURDAYS 4-7p ... YOU CAN ALSO CATCH SWIFT ROCKIN EVERY MAJOR PARTY IN THE CITY !!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The last couple weeks if you have been in a airport than its a possibilty that you had a flight cancelation especially if you flew with Southwest Airlines. Thousands of flights were suspended during the holiday season to break it down Dallas-based Southwest canceled more than 15,000 flights between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30, according to tracking service FlightAware. It all started due to a bad winterstorm that swept the nation . Well to say sorry Southwest decided to gift all those affected 25,000 points which they say come out to $300 in cash value . Now if i was on 1 of those flights i would still be mad about being stranded but a free $300 flight for later use def would calm my anger lol but thats just me lol If you wanna find out how to get your points or see if youare qualified CLICK HERE to go to Southwest’s Site for info .