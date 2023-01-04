Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Michael Blackson has just opened his first school, and it won’t cost the families of those who attend it any money.

Blackson, born in Ghana, opened the “Michael Blackson Academy” in his hometown of Agona Nsaba. He says the school will be “free for all” and accommodate underserved 6th and 7th graders.

The three-story tall building will feature multiple classrooms and lots of amenities. It was officially commissioned on Tuesday, January 3.

The Ghanaian-American shared the opening day on his social media. He said, “Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers.”

Comedian Michael Blackson Opens School in Ghana, Offers Free Education was originally published on wzakcleveland.com