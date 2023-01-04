Owner of Troubled East Side Chicken & Fish Restaurant Makes Statement

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS—The owner of the chicken and fish restaurant at 42nd and Post has made a statement to WRTV regarding the viral TikTok video that showed mice in the restaurant and food on the floor, saying that it was all a misunderstanding.

Omar Siedahmed is the owner of Jordan’s Fish and Chicken location which is officially registered with the state as SDN Market Inc.

Omar said that employees have previously had issues with the man recording the video.

“He’s been coming there for a while and caused some problems and always wants to get some free stuff,” Omar said.

Omar says the establishment isn’t responsible for the mice.

“The mice, I believe he is the one who brought it in with him to ignite the situation,” Omar said.

“As far as the food in the back that was a catering event and that was the leftovers. So everything there was going to be thrown away actually.” Omar said. “The guy took advantage of the situation so it’s a complete misunderstanding, but we will have more to say on this statement.”Read more from WRTV here

