NFL Announces the Bengals-Bills Game Will Not Resume

The NFL has come to the decision that the Bengals-Bills will not resume. In their announcement, the NFL stated, “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to its conclusion will have no effect on which clubs qualify for the postseason. No club would qualify for the postseason and no club will be eliminated based on the outcome of this game.”

The NFL also stated that if the Bengals and Bills did have a chance to complete their game later, it would postpone the kick-off to playoff weeks affecting 14 teams that all qualified for the postseason.

The NFL took to their Twitter account to break down possible playoff scenarios

The original game between the Bengals and Bills was suddenly suspended after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest. Hamlin has been in intensive care at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati and according to the Bills is still in critical care but improving remarkably.

