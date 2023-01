Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Department of Public Works employee was carjacked while driving a city vehicle Thursday, according to a police report from IMPD.

Officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Puryear Street.

The police report says the vehicle was recovered and a handbag was also stolen.

Indy DPW employee carjacked, robbed while in city vehicle was originally published on wtlcfm.com