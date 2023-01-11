HomeThe Morning Hustle

Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants Full Custody Of Twins With Nick Cannon!

Mariah Carey's "Merry Christmas To All!" at Madison Square Garden

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Mariah Carey may be finally fed up with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and his multiple baby-mamas.

Mrs. Mariah was the first to ever bare the last name Cannon after joining in holy matrimony way back in 2014. They have two beautiful twins together by the name of Moroccan and Monroe who are now eleven years old. Even though the two have since parted ways, its safe to assume that Nick’s current actions  may be negatively affecting their co-parenting relationship.

Now that Nick is at an even dozen with 7 baby mamas, can we blame her? Watch Lore’l, Headkrack, and our special guest host Akilah chime in on the issue below.

