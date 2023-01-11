Man shoots at police, leads multi-county pursuit Wednesday morning

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis’ north side after leading police on a chase through multiple central Indiana counties.

During the pursuit, shots were fired by the driver leading the pursuit, according to sources with knowledge.

The pursuit began in Fishers and continued in Hancock County before eventually ending on the north side on I-465.

After a lengthy shutdown of I-465, the suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 a.m.

