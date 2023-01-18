It’s History: Master P and Snoop Dogg Sign Distribution Deal With Post Cereal

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, (January 18th), rap icons Master P and Snoop Dogg made a historic announcement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The two shared the announcement of their latest partnership with Post Cereal brands. Which includes the distribution of their breakfast products nationwide.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The two simultaneously shared the major deal via social media saying, They shared the news to socials saying, “HAPPY MLK DAY @snoopdogg and I are the first black-owned cereal company with a national distribution deal,” the 52-year-old captioned the video. “Salute to @post_cereals for believing in diversity. SnoopCereal.com BroadusFoods.com The more we make, the more we give. #GODisGOOD #goldspoon.”

The No Limits Records CEO also shared a video with the message, “Now, we will be able to put money back into our community and our culture. So, this is bigger than just the cereal. This is going to make a difference and we’ll be able to feed so many people.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This isn’t the first foray into the food industry for the two moguls, specifically the breakfast space. Snoop has a breakfast line that includes “ Mama Snoop Breakfast Foods. The crop of breakfast products includes syrup, oatmeal, pancake mix, grits, and honey almond granola.” And last August he announced ‘Snoop Loopz’

In 2020, Master P also launched a new food product “Uncle P.”, which is pancake mix, syrup, rice, beans, grits, and oatmeal. Back during the launch, he spoke with CNN to discuss his new line of food, “When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben,” he said, “a lot of those products are mockeries of African-American people and couldn’t even feed our communities. With Uncle P, the more we make, the more we give. And the only way to give is by owning these products.”

What is your favorite cereal brand?

Related: Master P And Romeo Miller Squash Their Beef After Long Overdue Heart-To-Heart

Related: Welcome To Doggyland: Snoop Dogg Creates YouTube Channel Aiming To Uplift & Educate Children

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

It’s History: Master P and Snoop Dogg Sign Distribution Deal With Post Cereal was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com