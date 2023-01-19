‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals OG Ashley, Tatyana Ali, Has Joined The Cast

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

That show “nobody asked for,” Bel-Air, had a fantastic first season and shut the haters up. Season two is looking like it will be building off that energy.

We are finally getting our first good look at season two of Bel-Air, the hit Peacock original series brought to life from Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that put a dramatic spin on the iconic NBC comedy sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith.

Where Are We At In Season 2 of Bel-Air?

Season two will pick up where season one ended with Will (Jabari Banks) trying to rebuild the trust shaken at the end of the show’s first season. We also see Will resorting to some of his old tendencies we thought he left on the streets of West Philadelphia.

Will is also trying to make it as an athlete while juggling his relationship with Lisa (Simone Joy), which looks shaky when a new woman sets her sights on him.

The Banks family also has ongoing struggles. Uncle Phil’s (Adrian Holmes) “break” following his failed election is up. He returns to work at a new law firm that is not going over well with Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman), who is still trying to figure out how to revive her art career and still feels her husband is not making her feel valued.

Hillary (Coco Jones) is her own boss but has issues with her new partner, played by Karrueche Tran, that will cause problems in her relationship with Jazz (Jordan L. Jones).

Ashley (Akira Akbar) struggles as a young LGBTQ teen coming into her own but still has some growing pains. She gets some advice from the original Ashley, Tatyana Ali, who looks like she will play a guidance counselor.

Carlton (Olly Sholotan) is still having difficulty fitting in the “Bel-Air bubble” while finally embracing his Blackness and growing his relationship with Will.

Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola), the former House Manager/Fixer, is still trying to repair his relationship with Uncle Phil.

Bel-Air season 2 premieres exclusively on Peacock on February 23, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

