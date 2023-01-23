Finalized: Former Wizards Forward Rui Hachimura Now A Los Angeles Laker

After lots of rumors swarming, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will now be heading out west to play for the LA Lakers.

There was noticeably low energy after the Wizards win Saturday night in DC against the Orlando Magic. After the game Rui Hachimura spoke to the media and addressed all the rumors surrounding him requesting to leave D.C.

Rui Hachimura is the first Japanese player drafted in the NBA Draft. The Washington Wizards drafted the Gonzaga Forward with their 1st pick (9th overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft. I wanted to get a take on the international superstar from someone who’s known him from the beginning of his NBA career so I asked Beal during Saturday’s postgame about his thoughts on Rui’s growth from his rookie year until now. It was nice to hear Beal give Rui props for having “the best pump-fake in the league”. When Rui was told about this compliment, he was surprised and his reaction was priceless. Watch the full video to see.

Monday, it was reported that Rui was not at practice and then moments later the tweets flooded in that a team switch was finalized.

The Japanese superstar will not be a Los Angeles Laker. Rui will not only be able to play and learn from one of the greatest to ever play, LeBron James, he will also be reunited with former teammate Russell Westbrook.

The DMV will definitely miss Rui Hachimura and despite him now playing for another team, hopefully he’ll continue to grow and who knows may make a return to the nation’s capital later on in his NBA career.

