INDIANAPOLIS — A summer event focused on engaging and celebrating Black owned restaurants and caterers is returning to Indianapolis.

The Juneteenth Foodways Festival is happening on June 17 from 4:30-8 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

The Festival is currently looking for Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, retailers, artists, and more.

The event will feature the story of White House Chef Dolly Johnson, who was hired by President Harrison.

100% of the proceeds of food purchased at the event will go to the participating restaurant/caterer.

To learn more and apply, click here.

Indianapolis Juneteenth Foodways Festival returning, looking for vendors was originally published on wtlcfm.com