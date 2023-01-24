INDIANAPOLIS — A summer event focused on engaging and celebrating Black owned restaurants and caterers is returning to Indianapolis.
The Juneteenth Foodways Festival is happening on June 17 from 4:30-8 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.
The Festival is currently looking for Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, retailers, artists, and more.
The event will feature the story of White House Chef Dolly Johnson, who was hired by President Harrison.
100% of the proceeds of food purchased at the event will go to the participating restaurant/caterer.
To learn more and apply, click here.
Indianapolis Juneteenth Foodways Festival returning, looking for vendors was originally published on wtlcfm.com